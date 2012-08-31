* Benchmark 10-yr futures contract ends at two-week high
* Superlong sector underperforms, with next week's 30-yr
sale eyed
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 31 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds firmed in subdued trade on Friday, finding support from
surprisingly weak domestic output data while investors waited
for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later
in the day.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed
up 0.11 point at its session high of 144.00, a two-week peak.
Volume was relatively thin at 20,545 contracts, below last
week's average of 29,250 contracts but above this week's average
of 18,870 contracts.
The 10-year yield inched down half a basis
point to 0.795 percent, moving away from a two-month high of
0.860 percent reached in the middle of this month and back
toward a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit in July.
Japan's industrial output unexpectedly skidded in July, as a
slowdown in exports to China and Europe prompted manufacturers
to cut production.
Companies expect output to rise only modestly in August and
then fall again in September, adding to chances that the economy
will contract in the third quarter putting pressure on
policymakers, including the Bank of Japan, to come up with more
stimulus steps.
"The government was right in downgrading the economic
forecast, but there's a huge gap in terms of understanding of
the economy with the BOJ, I think," said Shogo Fujita, chief
Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The BOJ has to downgrade quite considerably their economic
outlook going forward, given these figures, and I think this
will put them in a very tight spot because they've already
promised a 1 percent inflation rate," he said.
RANGEBOUND
Investors remained wary ahead of Bernanke's speech later on
Friday. The Fed chief will appear at the annual Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, meeting of central bankers, and some investors hope he
will offer clues on what the Fed might do at its next policy
meeting on Sept. 12-13.
Many, however, believe that policymakers need to see the
latest U.S. employment report on Sept. 7 before they decide on
more monetary measures.
"If Chairman Bernanke disappoints the market, I think we
might see some selling pressures early next week, and if his
remarks are in line with expectations, I think the market is
more or less rangebound," said Naomi Muguruma, senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
Longer-dated debt underperformed, though yields ended off
their highs.
This week, many market participants cited the scarcity of
month-end duration extension by life insurers and pension funds,
which typically bolsters longer durations and helps the yield
curve flatten.
"They're waiting for the September auctions to extend. They
don't want to extend at these levels. Generally, market
participants don't expect rates to move much anytime soon, so
they're willing to wait for market events to pass by before they
do these passive trades," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
Fujita.
The 20-year JGB yield added half a basis
point to 1.660 percent after rising as high as 1.675 earlier,
while the 30-year yield was flat at 1.880
percent.
The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on Tuesday
and conduct a 30-year sale on Thursday.