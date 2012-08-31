* Benchmark 10-yr futures contract ends at two-week high

* Superlong sector underperforms, with next week's 30-yr sale eyed

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 31 Benchmark Japanese government bonds firmed in subdued trade on Friday, finding support from surprisingly weak domestic output data while investors waited for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed up 0.11 point at its session high of 144.00, a two-week peak. Volume was relatively thin at 20,545 contracts, below last week's average of 29,250 contracts but above this week's average of 18,870 contracts.

The 10-year yield inched down half a basis point to 0.795 percent, moving away from a two-month high of 0.860 percent reached in the middle of this month and back toward a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit in July.

Japan's industrial output unexpectedly skidded in July, as a slowdown in exports to China and Europe prompted manufacturers to cut production.

Companies expect output to rise only modestly in August and then fall again in September, adding to chances that the economy will contract in the third quarter putting pressure on policymakers, including the Bank of Japan, to come up with more stimulus steps.

"The government was right in downgrading the economic forecast, but there's a huge gap in terms of understanding of the economy with the BOJ, I think," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The BOJ has to downgrade quite considerably their economic outlook going forward, given these figures, and I think this will put them in a very tight spot because they've already promised a 1 percent inflation rate," he said.

RANGEBOUND

Investors remained wary ahead of Bernanke's speech later on Friday. The Fed chief will appear at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers, and some investors hope he will offer clues on what the Fed might do at its next policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.

Many, however, believe that policymakers need to see the latest U.S. employment report on Sept. 7 before they decide on more monetary measures.

"If Chairman Bernanke disappoints the market, I think we might see some selling pressures early next week, and if his remarks are in line with expectations, I think the market is more or less rangebound," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Longer-dated debt underperformed, though yields ended off their highs.

This week, many market participants cited the scarcity of month-end duration extension by life insurers and pension funds, which typically bolsters longer durations and helps the yield curve flatten.

"They're waiting for the September auctions to extend. They don't want to extend at these levels. Generally, market participants don't expect rates to move much anytime soon, so they're willing to wait for market events to pass by before they do these passive trades," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Fujita.

The 20-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 1.660 percent after rising as high as 1.675 earlier, while the 30-year yield was flat at 1.880 percent.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on Tuesday and conduct a 30-year sale on Thursday.