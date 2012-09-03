TOKYO Sep 3 A gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market turned negative for the first
time in four weeks, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey showed on
Monday, though respondents did not expect any big moves in
yields.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
that are bullish, came in at minus 11, below plus 7 in last
week's survey.
The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on
Tuesday and conduct a 30-year sale on Thursday.
This week, investors will focus on the European Central
Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, at which it might reveal
details of steps to rein in borrowing costs for debt-burdened
countries like Spain and Italy.
A day after the ECB meeting, the U.S. will release
employment data in the wake of comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke. The Fed chief on Friday expressed "grave
concern" for the U.S. job market and said the central bank was
prepared to take further steps as needed.
The JGB survey found that 37.0 percent of respondents expect
yields to rise, up from 20.5 percent in last week's poll, while
37.0 percent of respondents expect yields to move sideways, down
from 52.3 percent in the previous survey.
Some 26.1 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to
fall this week, slightly down from 27.3 percent in the previous
survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.800 percent, half a basis point
above Friday's closing level and unchanged from the consensus
prediction in last week's poll.
The online survey of 94 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 46 responses, for a response rate of 48.9
percent. These included 21 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.
Some 61.9 percent of these "real money" investors expect
yields to trade sideways this week.
The benchmark 10-year cash note slipped 1 basis point on
Monday morning to 0.785 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract rose 0.12 point to 144.12.