* Gains limited by supply concerns ahead of 10-yr, 30-yr
sales
* 10-yr futures rise to highest level since Aug. 9
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sep 3 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday as withering stocks and downbeat Chinese
manufacturing data added to the appeal of safe-haven fixed
income assets, but gains were limited ahead of this week's
supply.
The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on Tuesday
and hold a 30-year sale on Thursday.
"We're basically defensive, ahead of this week's sales, and
wondering if last month's weak 20-year sale will be repeated,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm in Tokyo.
"Demand at that sale was weak mostly because investors were
hoping for a higher coupon, and that could again be the case,"
he said.
The last two 10-year offerings carried a coupon of 0.800
percent, and benchmark yields are now trading below that.
The 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to
0.780 percent, moving closer to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent
touched several times in late July, and away from what had been
a two-month high of 0.860 percent hit in mid-August.
JGBs got a lift from weaker equities, with the Nikkei
shedding 0.6 percent to a 4-week low, dragged down by
the final reading of the HSBC China manufacturing purchasing
managers' index.
That index for August fell to its lowest level since March
2009, in the wake of China's official factory purchasing
managers' index also coming in below forecasts.
Expectations of further U.S. easing also underpinned bonds,
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door
open for further stimulus steps. The Fed chief on Friday
expressed "grave concern" over U.S. unemployment and said the
central bank was prepared to take further steps as needed.
Investors await the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on
Friday to gauge what steps the Fed might take at its Sep. 12-13
policy meeting.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed
up 0.14 point at 144.14 after rising as high as 144.19, its
loftiest level since Aug. 9. The contract's last trading day is
Sep. 12.
"We currently expect a preponderance of long rolls to put
narrowing pressure on the calendar spread as the rolls occur
approaching the change in the most active contract," strategists
at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients on Monday.
But with little room for a narrowing of the calendar spread,
which is recently trading below its fair value, they recommend
investors buy the spread when its narrowing trend gains
momentum. The calendar spread refers to a trade in which the
investor simultaneously buys and sells a futures position at
different maturity months.
The 20-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point
to 1.645 percent, while the 30-year yield fell
1.5 basis points to 1.865 percent.