By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese government bonds gave up short-lived gains on Tuesday as profit-taking and some hedge-selling wiped out advances made on relief that a 10-year bond auction drew firm demand.

The Ministry of Finance offered about 2.3 trillion yen ($29.3 billion) of 10-year bonds with a coupon of 0.800 percent, matching those of the last two 10-year auctions. It sold 2.09 trillion yen worth at a lowest price of 99.93.

"The auction itself was okay, but some sellers came in and there was no strong buying appetite in the secondary market," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

The new issue, which matures three months later than the current series, drew bids of 2.84 times the amount offered, above the previous auction's bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices tightened to 0.01 from 0.02 at last month's offering.

The yield on the current 10-year JGB was flat at 0.780 percent. It rose as high as 0.785 percent in the morning but then fell to 0.775 percent after the auction results were released.

"Maybe not many people expected the results would bring down the yields further, but it was slightly better than expected," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

She said that "people were willing to buy the new issue which is three months longer than the previous month's, and adds a few basis points, which is better than nothing in this low-yield environment."

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed down 0.07 point at 144.07, flat from its morning close, but rose as high as 144.17 after the auction results. That approached its Monday session high of 144.19, which had been its highest in almost one month.

The contract remained above its 14-day moving average, now at 143.76. Auction-related hedging helped push up volume to 31,902 contracts, up from 21,893 in the previous session and from last week's average of 18,870 contracts.

While the smooth 10-year sale calmed some of investors' supply fears, concerns remain about the superlong segment ahead of a 30-year sale later in the week and following a very downbeat 20-year auction last month.

"Ahead of event risks, investors might be reluctant to buy longer maturities," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 30-year JGBs on Thursday. The 30-year yield added half a basis point to 1.870 percent.

The 20-year note pared losses after the 10-year sale but turned down again late in the session, its yield rising 1 basis point to 1.650 percent.