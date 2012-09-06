TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese government bond prices
fell slightly on Thursday as some investors made room in their
portfolios to buy at an offering of 30-year bonds, but moves
were limited ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in
the day.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($8.9
billion) of 30-year bonds with a coupon of 1.90 percent, down
from 2.0 percent at the past eight sales and below the
2.0-percent level for the first time since July 2003.
* Later on Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi is expected
to unveil a framework for the central bank's new bond-buying
programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of
debt-burdened Spain and Italy.
Sources said the ECB is ready to waive seniority status on
government bonds it buys under the plan, but added that it is
unlikely it will announce that the bond purchases would be
unlimited, or set even internal targets for yields or spending.
* "There are still many unknowns, and the continued
flight-to-quality could help demand at the 30-year sale," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* Credit Suisse strategists recommended preparing for the
risk of a near-term rise in yields by building 7-year/30-year
and 10-year/30-year flatteners using the 30-year auction as a
tactical trade.
Flatteners are positions to bet on or hedge against the
possibility that the yield gap between maturities will shrink.
"As yields rise, we expect the 7-year to 10-year sectors to
underperform, and the yield curve to be vulnerable to bear
flattening pressure, as was the case during the rise in yields
that occurred toward late August," they said in a note to
clients.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
slipped 0.07 point in morning trade to 144.10.
* In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield
added 1 basis point to 0.805 percent.
* Longer maturities underperformed, with the 30-year bond
yield rising 1.5 basis points to 1.875 percent
and the 20-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
1.655 percent.