TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese government bond prices fell for a second day on Friday after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond-buying plan to help rein in soaring yields in some southern euro zone countries, sparking rallies in equities and other risk assets.

* Helping to ease fears that the euro zone crisis could deepen, the ECB agreed on a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying plan, aimed at the secondary market and focused on bonds maturing within three years.

* Market attention is now on focusing on whether the Federal Reserve will take further stimulus steps at its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting and whether those steps will include a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.

* Data on Thursday showed U.S. companies added staff in August at the fastest clip in five months and a gauge of employment in the service sector also improved. Another report showed new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in a month.

* The data is the latest to hint the U.S. economy is gaining a bit of steam, and it raised chances the government's more comprehensive jobs report on Friday could be stronger than economists' expectations of modest hiring of 125,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 8.3 percent.

* "Together, these data points suggest the U.S. labor market turnaround seen in July was sustained into August. If these conditions are reflected in tonight's employment report, market expectations for QE3 could see a pullback," wrote strategists at Credit Suisse in a report on Friday.

That would imply an upward bias to yields in major markets, including the JGB market, they said.

* "This risk rally could last through the jobless figures," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended morning trade down 0.13 point to 143.96 after falling as low as 143.85.

* In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield added 1.5 basis point to 0.815 percent, after rising as high as 0.820 percent.

* Longer maturities slightly trailed the benchmark, with the 30-year bond yield rising half a point to 1.905 percent, while the 20-year bond yield gained 1 basis point to 1.660 percent.