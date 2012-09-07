TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese government bond prices
fell for a second day on Friday after the European Central Bank
unveiled a bond-buying plan to help rein in soaring yields in
some southern euro zone countries, sparking rallies in equities
and other risk assets.
* Helping to ease fears that the euro zone crisis could
deepen, the ECB agreed on a new and potentially unlimited
bond-buying plan, aimed at the secondary market and focused on
bonds maturing within three years.
* Market attention is now on focusing on whether the
Federal Reserve will take further stimulus steps at its Sept.
12-13 policy meeting and whether those steps will include a
third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.
* Data on Thursday showed U.S. companies added staff in
August at the fastest clip in five months and a gauge of
employment in the service sector also improved. Another report
showed new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the
lowest level in a month.
* The data is the latest to hint the U.S. economy is gaining
a bit of steam, and it raised chances the government's more
comprehensive jobs report on Friday could be stronger than
economists' expectations of modest hiring of 125,000 new jobs.
The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 8.3 percent.
* "Together, these data points suggest the U.S. labor market
turnaround seen in July was sustained into August. If these
conditions are reflected in tonight's employment report, market
expectations for QE3 could see a pullback," wrote strategists at
Credit Suisse in a report on Friday.
That would imply an upward bias to yields in major markets,
including the JGB market, they said.
* "This risk rally could last through the jobless figures,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trade down 0.13 point to 143.96 after falling as
low as 143.85.
* In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield
added 1.5 basis point to 0.815 percent, after
rising as high as 0.820 percent.
* Longer maturities slightly trailed the benchmark, with the
30-year bond yield rising half a point to 1.905
percent, while the 20-year bond yield gained 1
basis point to 1.660 percent.