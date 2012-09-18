* Curve steepens as superlong tenor underperforms

* 10-yr, 30-yr yield spread widest since March 2008

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese government bonds fell across the curve on Tuesday, on fading expectations that the Bank of Japan will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in taking stimulus steps this week, though weakening equities pulled benchmark yields off session highs.

At its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, strategists are mixed on whether the BOJ will muster new stimulus steps.

Most expect the central bank to keep easing hopes alive by presenting a dimmer view of Japan's economy. Some say the BOJ could decide to act to stem any rise in the yen, which briefly strengthened to seven-month highs against the dollar after the Fed's aggressive easing move last week.

But perceptions that the BOJ might act quelled yen strength, which in turn took away some of incentive for the central bank to take immediate action.

"The case for an emergency easing isn't there. The BOJ has time," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

If the BOJ opts to act, analysts say its most likely move would be to expand its 70-trillion-yen asset buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with most of the increase to be used to buy more JGBs.

The Fed said on Thursday that it would purchase $40 billion of mortage-backed debt per month until it sees improvement in the employment situation. It also decided to extend its time frame for maintaining its current low interest rates until at least mid-2015, from its previous plan through late 2014.

The JGB sell-off was limited by caution ahead of the BOJ meeting, as well as by expectations of dip-buying ahead of large quarterly JGB redemptions on Thursday. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

"There is money that needs to be invested, but there's no strong reason to buy until we see the BOJ outcome, for those who can afford to wait," said fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

Weaker stocks also added to the appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets. The Nikkei average reversed gains and ended down amid fears about the impact of anti-Japan protests in China, as tensions rose over a territorial dispute.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended down 0.22 point at 143.65 after falling as low as 143.48 in the morning session, matching a low hit last Thursday which was its lowest level since Aug. 21.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond rose 1.5 basis points to 0.810 percent after rising as high as 0.825 percent, moving back toward a three-week intraday high of 0.835 percent hit on Thursday.

The 5-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 0.215 percent.

"I don't think a BOJ easing is priced in. If it was priced in, we wouldn't see 5-year yields trading higher today," Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Fujita said.

The yield curve steepened as the superlong sector lagged, with the 20-year bond yield adding 3 basis points to 1.685 percent and the 30-year yield rising 3.5 basis points to a five-month high of 1.935 percent.

The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.125, its widest since March 2008.

"We have already stated our preference for flatteners long the over 10-year sectors in the JGB markets as a yield curve trade likely to profit from a rise in yields, and we think these will still be the way to go for a while longer," strategists at Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.