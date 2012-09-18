* Curve steepens as superlong tenor underperforms
* 10-yr, 30-yr yield spread widest since March 2008
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese government bonds fell
across the curve on Tuesday, on fading expectations that the
Bank of Japan will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in taking
stimulus steps this week, though weakening equities pulled
benchmark yields off session highs.
At its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday,
strategists are mixed on whether the BOJ will muster new
stimulus steps.
Most expect the central bank to keep easing hopes alive by
presenting a dimmer view of Japan's economy. Some say the BOJ
could decide to act to stem any rise in the yen, which briefly
strengthened to seven-month highs against the dollar after the
Fed's aggressive easing move last week.
But perceptions that the BOJ might act quelled yen strength,
which in turn took away some of incentive for the central bank
to take immediate action.
"The case for an emergency easing isn't there. The BOJ has
time," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
If the BOJ opts to act, analysts say its most likely move
would be to expand its 70-trillion-yen asset buying and loan
programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with most of the
increase to be used to buy more JGBs.
The Fed said on Thursday that it would purchase $40 billion
of mortage-backed debt per month until it sees improvement in
the employment situation. It also decided to extend its time
frame for maintaining its current low interest rates until at
least mid-2015, from its previous plan through late 2014.
The JGB sell-off was limited by caution ahead of the BOJ
meeting, as well as by expectations of dip-buying ahead of large
quarterly JGB redemptions on Thursday. Japanese markets were
closed for a public holiday on Monday.
"There is money that needs to be invested, but there's no
strong reason to buy until we see the BOJ outcome, for those who
can afford to wait," said fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
Weaker stocks also added to the appeal of safe-haven fixed
income assets. The Nikkei average reversed gains and ended down
amid fears about the impact of anti-Japan protests in China, as
tensions rose over a territorial dispute.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended
down 0.22 point at 143.65 after falling as low as 143.48 in the
morning session, matching a low hit last Thursday which was its
lowest level since Aug. 21.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
rose 1.5 basis points to 0.810 percent after rising as high as
0.825 percent, moving back toward a three-week intraday high of
0.835 percent hit on Thursday.
The 5-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to
0.215 percent.
"I don't think a BOJ easing is priced in. If it was priced
in, we wouldn't see 5-year yields trading higher today," Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's Fujita said.
The yield curve steepened as the superlong sector lagged,
with the 20-year bond yield adding 3 basis points
to 1.685 percent and the 30-year yield rising 3.5
basis points to a five-month high of 1.935 percent.
The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at
1.125, its widest since March 2008.
"We have already stated our preference for flatteners long
the over 10-year sectors in the JGB markets as a yield curve
trade likely to profit from a rise in yields, and we think these
will still be the way to go for a while longer," strategists at
Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.