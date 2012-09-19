TOKYO, Sept 19 Benchmark Japanese government bonds inched higher on Wednesday while the superlong tenor lagged, but moves were limited as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting at which it might take new stimulus steps.

* Strategists and market participants were divided on their expectations for the meeting, after the Federal Reserve's decision last week to take aggressive stimulus measures.

* If the BOJ opts to act, analysts say its most likely move would be to expand its 70-trillion-yen asset buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with most of the increase to be used to buy more JGBs. It might also scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying government bonds under the programme to smooth purchases.

The BOJ is also likely to cut its assessment of the economy, according to sources familiar with its thinking.

* "Probably they will wait until at least next month to take action, although the Fed's move increased the pressure on them to act sooner rather than later," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"In the meantime, the long end is still selling off, but that's likely to end by next week, when we might see month-end duration-extension buying," he added.

* Government officials kept the BOJ in focus in their regular news conferences on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the central bank is likely discussing whether to act now or wait, taking into account recent moves by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday he expects the Bank of Japan to keep taking powerful easing steps until the nation's escape from deflation becomes certain.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.67, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond fell half a basis point to 0.805 percent, moving away from a three-week intraday high of 0.835 percent hit on Thursday.

* The yield curve continued to steepen as the superlong sector underperformed. The 20-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 1.695 percent and the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to a five-month high of 1.940 percent.