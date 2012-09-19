* 10-yr futures close at session low as easing sparks risk rally

* 10-yr, 30-yr yield spread at widest since March 2008

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 19 Benchmark Japanese government bonds and futures erased a brief spike following the Bank of Japan's decision to ease policy on Wednesday, as the move triggered a rally in riskier assets.

JGB investors also determined the move would do little to change current supply conditions.

Futures, which initially surged after the BOJ's decision, ended lower, while the yield curve steepened as longer maturities extended their morning losses.

The BOJ increased its asset buying and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the increase aimed at government bonds and treasury discount bills.

The BOJ also extended the deadline for meeting the new overall target for asset purchases by six months, through December 2013, with all of the additional purchases to be made after December 2012, and did away with limiting bond buying to debt yielding 0.1 percent or higher.

"All in all, it is supportive for the market but with steepening pressure on the curve," said Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The supply/demand issue with the JGB curve is that the BOJ is buying a lot in the front end, and there's too much investor demand in the middle of the curve but not enough demand in the back end of the curve. This makes it even worse," he added.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for December closed down 0.08 point at its session low of 143.57 after ending morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.67. It jumped as high as 143.90 soon after the central bank's decision.

"The easing move could be said to be a surprise, and the yen weakened and stocks jumped, which then led to bond selling as the market's mood turned to 'risk on,' said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

The Nikkei stock average hit a four-month closing high, while the yen fell to one-month low against the dollar in the wake of the central bank's announcement.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond rose half a basis point to 0.815 percent, after dropping as low as 0.795 percent after the BOJ's decision, moving closer to a three-week intraday high of 0.835 percent hit on Thursday.

The yield curve continued to steepen as the superlong sector underperformed.

The 20-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis point to 1.700 percent and the 30-year yield added 1.5 basis point to a five-month high of 1.945 percent.

The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.130, its widest since March 2008, while the spread between the 10-year and 20-year yields stood at 0.885, its widest since November 2010.