* 10-yr futures close at session low as easing sparks risk
rally
* 10-yr, 30-yr yield spread at widest since March 2008
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 19 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds and futures erased a brief spike following the Bank of
Japan's decision to ease policy on Wednesday, as the move
triggered a rally in riskier assets.
JGB investors also determined the move would do little to
change current supply conditions.
Futures, which initially surged after the BOJ's decision,
ended lower, while the yield curve steepened as longer
maturities extended their morning losses.
The BOJ increased its asset buying and loan programme by 10
trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the
increase aimed at government bonds and treasury discount bills.
The BOJ also extended the deadline for meeting the new
overall target for asset purchases by six months, through
December 2013, with all of the additional purchases to be made
after December 2012, and did away with limiting bond buying to
debt yielding 0.1 percent or higher.
"All in all, it is supportive for the market but with
steepening pressure on the curve," said Neale Vincent,
strategist at Nomura Securities.
"The supply/demand issue with the JGB curve is that the BOJ
is buying a lot in the front end, and there's too much investor
demand in the middle of the curve but not enough demand in the
back end of the curve. This makes it even worse," he added.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for December
closed down 0.08 point at its session low of 143.57 after ending
morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.67. It jumped as high as
143.90 soon after the central bank's decision.
"The easing move could be said to be a surprise, and the yen
weakened and stocks jumped, which then led to bond selling as
the market's mood turned to 'risk on,' said Credit Suisse
strategist Shinji Ebihara.
The Nikkei stock average hit a four-month closing
high, while the yen fell to one-month low against the dollar in
the wake of the central bank's announcement.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
rose half a basis point to 0.815 percent, after dropping as low
as 0.795 percent after the BOJ's decision, moving closer to a
three-week intraday high of 0.835 percent hit on Thursday.
The yield curve continued to steepen as the superlong sector
underperformed.
The 20-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis point
to 1.700 percent and the 30-year yield added 1.5
basis point to a five-month high of 1.945 percent.
The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at
1.130, its widest since March 2008, while the spread between the
10-year and 20-year yields stood at 0.885, its widest since
November 2010.