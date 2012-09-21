TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bonds were
steady on Friday, supported by fears about slowing global growth
and underpinned by the easy monetary policy of major central
banks.
* Data on Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing suffered its
weakest quarter in three years and European businesses
conditions deteriorated, while Chinese manufacturing was also
limp.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan both
decided this month to expand their stimulus. The European
Central Bank unveiled its plan to lower borrowing rates of
debt-burdened euro zone countries.
* On the supply side, next week marks the end of the
July-September quarter, and buying to extend portfolio duration
could emerge from funds.
* "Some investors likely already bought superlongs on recent
dips, but we might see some more buying next week," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December
ended morning trade up 0.01 point at 143.81.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
was flat at 0.800 percent, mired in the middle of
this month's range between 0.775 percent and 0.835 percent.
* The 20-year bond yield was flat at 1.675
percent and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.935
percent after rising to a more than five-month high of 1.950
percent in the previous session.
* With cash bond trade subdued as investors assess the
supply and demand situation, market participants considered
other trading ideas.
Both swap rates and swap spreads in the super-long sectors
correlate highly with the euro/yen exchange rate, said
strategists at Credit Suisse in a note to clients.
"Given that the euro/yen will remain firm, we think swap
spread longs in the over 10-year sectors look attractive," they
said.
On Friday, the euro was buying 100.87 yen, up
about 0.1 percent. It hit a four-month peak of 103.85 yen
earlier this week.