* Curve flattens as bargain hunting lifts superlong sector
* QE brings down volatility in all asset classes-strategist
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bonds were
steady on Friday, supported by fears about slowing global growth
and underpinned by the easy monetary policy of major central
banks.
The yield curve, however, flattened slightly, later in the
afternoon, as some investors took advantage of recent cheapness
in the superlong sector.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing suffered its
weakest quarter in three years and European business conditions
deteriorated, while Chinese manufacturing was also limp.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan both decided
this month to expand their quantitative easing (QE) stimulus
programmes. The European Central Bank unveiled its plan to lower
borrowing rates of debt-burdened euro zone countries.
"QE is a vol killer. Every time you get QE, overall
volatility in all asset classes declines, especially rates, so
that's why we probably need to wait for other catalysts," said
Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG
"The curve has been steepening in recent weeks, and
especially the 30-year has become quite cheap on the curve, so
that's one reason why it came back today, when there was nothing
going on in other fronts," he added.
On the supply side, next week marks the end of the
July-September quarter, and funds could make more purchases to
extend the duration of their portfolios.
"Some investors likely already bought superlongs on recent
dips, but we might see some more buying next week," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended
flat at 143.80.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
was also flat at 0.800 percent, mired in the middle of this
month's range between 0.775 percent and 0.835 percent.
The 20-year bond yield slipped half a basis
point to 1.670 percent, and the 30-year yield
fell 1 basis point to 1.925 percent it rose to a more than
five-month high of 1.950 percent in the previous session.
With cash bond trade mostly subdued as investors assess the
supply and demand situation, market participants considered
other trading ideas.
Both swap rates and swap spreads in the super-long sectors
correlate highly with the euro/yen exchange rate, said
strategists at Credit Suisse in a note to clients.
"Given that the euro/yen will remain firm, we think swap
spread longs in the over 10-year sectors look attractive," they
said.
On Friday, the euro was buying 101.51 yen, up
about 0.1 percent. It hit a four-month peak of 103.85 yen
earlier this week.