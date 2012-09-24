TOKYO, Sept 24 A gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government bond market recovered after slipping to its lowest level in 1-1/2 months but yields are still expected to stay within recent ranges, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, came in at plus 2, improving from minus 31 in last week's survey.

The JGB survey found that most respondents did not expect big JGB market moves, with 64.3 percent expecting yields to move sideways, up from 43.6 percent in the previous survey.

The percentage of respondents expecting rates to rise fell sharply to 16.7 percent from some 46.3 percent in last week's poll, while 19.0 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this week, up from 12.8 percent in the previous survey.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield for the end of this week was 0.800 percent, flat with Friday's closing level and with the yield expectation in last week's survey.

This week marks the final trading week of both the month as well as the quarter, so market participants expect buying of longer maturities from funds seeking to extend the duration of their portfolios. Shorter rates are anchored by the Bank of Japan's easy monetary policy, as the central bank buys JGBs with up to three years left to maturity.

Last week, the BOJ said it will increase its asset buying and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.94 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the increase aimed at government bonds and treasury discount bills.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve took further aggressive quantitative easing steps and extended the time frame for maintaining its current low interest rates until at least mid-2015, from its previous plan through late 2014.

The ECB also announced its own bond-buying programme earlier this month, to help lower borrowing costs for debt-burdened southern euro zone countries.

The online survey of 93 JGB market participants from major institutions received 42 responses, for a response rate of 45.2 percent. These included 19 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.

Some 84.2 percent of these real money respondents indicated they expect yields to trade sideways.

The benchmark 10-year cash note inched down half a basis point on Monday to 0.795 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.10 point to 143.90.