* JGBs supported by global slowdown concerns
* Domestic investors buy "superlongs" ahead of half-year end
* Curve still much steeper than at start of financial year
* Market players see 10-yr yield falling to around 0.75 pct
* Some caution ahead of opposition LDP's leadership vote on
Wed
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese government bond prices
mostly held firm on Tuesday following soft German business
sentiment data, with the longest maturities outperforming on
buying by Japanese investors ahead of half-year book-closing at
the end of the month.
The yen's gains have added to concerns that the global
slowdown has stifled Japan's post-quake economic recovery, while
bond buying by the Bank of Japan and the world's other central
banks are also helping to underpin the market.
"At the moment, there aren't just many sellers. There's not
much profit-taking because high share prices mean they don't
have losses there to make up for in bonds," said Akihiko Inoue,
chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.
The 10-year JGB futures were up 0.02 point at
143.96, one tick above a 50 percent retracement of its
July-August decline, which was driven primarily by unwinding of
safe-haven buying due to concerns about the European debt
crisis.
For now, the 144 mark in the futures is seen as a major
resistance for now. Above that, another resistance is seen at
144.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the same decline.
The 10-year cash bond yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to
0.795 percent, edging up from a three-week low of
0.790 percent hit on Monday.
But longer maturities, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, fared
better as they attracted bids from Japanese investors such as
life insurers ahead of the last day of their financial half year
on Sept. 30.
"For those investors who haven't bought much this half-year,
the longer maturities look the most attractive given the hefty
spreads" over shorter maturities, said a fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
The yield spread between 10- and 30-year bonds widened to a
four-year high of 114 basis points last Thursday and stood at a
still hefty 110.5 basis points. That compared with 94 basis
points at the start of this financial year in April.
The 30-year bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.900 percent
, its lowest level in almost two weeks, while the
20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.650 percent
, also a two-week low.
Fuelling worries that Japan's exports could lose even more
steam, the yen rose near its seven-month high hit last
week.
The German Ifo institute's monthly business sentiment index
released on Monday fell for a fifth successive month in
September to its lowest level since early 2010, with the outlook
component touching its worst level since May 2009.
Given signs of weakening global economic fundamentals,
market players said the 10-year JGB yield could fall to around
0.75 percent, though a revisit of the nine-year low of 0.72
percent marked in July at the height of Europe's debt crisis is
at this point seen as unlikely.
MORE SPENDING?
Some market players said buying in JGBs might have been
curbed by caution ahead of Wednesday's leadership election of
the opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is likely
to return to power after an election, expected later this year
at earliest.
While the implications of the leadership contest could be
complicated, many think risk to JGBs would be the highest if
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was elected because of his
opposition to a tax hike plan the LDP and Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda have agreed earlier this year.
The race was seen as too close to call between the main
three contenders including Abe, former defence minister Shigeru
Ishiba and the party's secretary-general Nobuteru Ishihara.
Some investors are wary that the LDP's investment plan to
make infrastructure more resilient to natural disasters could
jeopardise Japan's already dire fiscal conditions.
"The election tomorrow will be a reminder for markets on the
possible risk that fiscal discipline may become looser under a
LDP government," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
In the money market, banks' current account deposits at the
Bank of Japan looks set to hit a record high around 45 trillion
yen on Tuesday, reflecting the Bank of Japan's easing steps as
well as fund demand ahead of the half-year end on Sept 30.