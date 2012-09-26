TOKYO, Sept 26 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday, with futures leading the gain while cash bond
trading was subdued with many investors on sidelines ahead of
their half-year book-closing at the end of the month.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to
144.08, near resistance at 144.12, the 61.8 percent
retracement of their decline in July and August.
* JGBs gained after U.S. Treasuries rose and Wall Street
shares slid as investors remained unconvinced whether stimulus
measures by major central banks could lift the moribund global
economy.
* "In the grand scheme of things, the key for the market is
whether the global economy will pick up after stimulus by the
Fed and bond buying plan by the European Central Bank, or if we
will see further economic downturn," said Naomi Muguruma, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* On top of global slowdown, strains in Sino-Japanese
diplomatic relations are another headache as Japanese carmakers
curtail production in China following anti-Japan protests in
China.
* The yield on current 10-year cash bonds fell 1.5 basis
point to 0.780 percent, its lowest level in three
weeks.
* While trading in cash bonds was slow due to the financial
half-year end on Sept 30, expectations of month-end buying by
pension funds provided some support.
* Some market players said buying in JGBs might have been
curbed by caution ahead of Wednesday's leadership election of
the opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is likely
to return to power after an election, expected later this year
at the earliest.
* While the implications of the leadership contest could be
complicated, many think the risk to JGBs would be greatest if
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was elected because of his
opposition to a tax hike plan the LDP and Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda agreed earlier this year.
* The race was seen as too close to call between the main
three contenders including Abe, former defence minister Shigeru
Ishiba and the party's secretary-general Nobuteru Ishihara. The
voting is expected to start around 1:00 p.m. (0400 GMT).