By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a
three-week low, drawing support from concerns over Europe's debt
crisis and a global slowdown though trade was thin ahead of
Japanese half-year end.
The market had only a mild, short-lived dent after Japan's
main opposition party, which is likely to return to power after
a soon-to-be-called election, picked an opponent of a planned
tax hike as its next leader.
"In the grand scheme of things, the key for the market is
whether the global economy will pick up after stimulus by the
Fed and bond buying plan by the European Central Bank, or if we
will see a further economic downturn," said Naomi Muguruma,
senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Protests in Spain underscored the country's financing
challenges and dulled investors' risk appetite, already dimmed
by signs of slowdown in many parts of the world, including
China.
The yield on current 10-year cash bonds fell 1.5 basis point
to 0.780 percent, its lowest level in three
weeks.
While trading in cash bonds was slow due to the Japanese
financial half-year end on Sept 30, expectations of month-end
buying by pension funds also provided some support.
The 20-year bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.640 percent
, near this month's low of 1.635 percent set about
three weeks ago while the 30-year yield fell to a two-week low
of 1.880 percent and last stood at 1.885 percent.
JGBs gains followed rise in U.S. Treasuries as investors
remained unconvinced whether recent stimulus measures by the
world's major central banks could lift the moribund global
economy.
RETURN TO 9-YEAR HIGH?
On top of global slowdown, strains in Sino-Japanese
diplomatic relations are another headache as Japanese carmakers
curtail production in China following anti-Japan protests in
China.
"The yen, stocks, Spain and output cuts in China. They all
support bonds at the moment. I feel the futures are likely to
test the high of 144.64," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed
income investments in PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 144.10
, helped by hedge fund buying.
Though it stopped short of rising beyond the resistance at
144.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of their decline in July
and August, A break there could pave the way for a full reversal
to its nine-year peak of 144.64 marked in July.
Trade volume was just over 20,000 lots, about three quarters
of the daily average so far this year.
JGBs pared some of their gains briefly after the opposition
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose former Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe as its next leader.
Abe was seen as negative for bonds because he has said he
would oppose a tax hike plan in 2014-15 the LDP and Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda agreed earlier this year.
He is also seen as likely to put more pressure on the BOJ
to take more radical approach to aim for higher inflation, which
investors think could hurt long-dated bonds.
The market's reaction was short-lived not least because it
remains to be seen when the general election will be held and
whether the LDP can win enough seats to form a government
without the help of other parties.
Still, with Abe at the helm of the LDP, investors could
become more cautious about JGBs especially when they come to
know the timing of next election.
Ruling and opposition lawmakers have said Noda is likely to
call an election for November.