TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a
seven-week low, while the continued debt management crisis in
Europe and fears about slowing global growth fueled demand for
safe-haven assets.
* JGBs gains tracked firmer U.S. Treasuries prices after
protesters in Greece and Spain took to the streets to oppose
unpopular austerity measures.
Greece's international lenders continued to struggle to come
up with a plan to restructure that country's
debt.
* "There is concern that even the easy monetary policies in
the U.S. and Europe won't be enough to turn around slowing
growth, and of course there are fears about Spain and Greece,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
"There is also a perception that the Bank of Japan is
lagging the U.S. and Europe in easing, meaning that investors
here expect more easing to come, sooner or later," he said.
* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended the morning
session up 0.05 point at 144.15 after rising as high as 144.25,
their loftiest level since Aug. 7.
* Cash bond trading was relatively thin ahead of the end of
the Japanese half-year, but some investors said pension funds
could step up purchases of superlong bonds to extend the
duration of their portfolios.
* The yield on the current 10-year cash bonds
fell 1 basis point to 0.770 percent, its lowest level since Aug.
9.
* The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to a three-week low
of 1.870 percent, while the 20-year note was so
far untraded.
* A two-year auction was expected to proceed smoothly as the
Bank of Japan now buys much of the issuance of that maturity
through its asset purchase programme.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen in 2-year
JGBs with a coupon of 0.10 percent.