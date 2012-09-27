* Yield curve steepens as superlongs underperform late in
session
* 2-year auction proceeds smoothly as expected
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese government bond prices
came off their highs on Thursday as a regional stock market
rally led investors to turn to riskier assets, bringing the
benchmark 10-year yield up from a seven-week low.
JGBs were firm for most of the session as the continued debt
crisis in Europe and fears about slowing global growth fueled
demand for safe-haven assets.
A late spike in the Shanghai Composite Index, which
jumped nearly 3 percent on speculation that authorities prop up
shares, sparked a broader risk rally that weighed on bonds.
Cash bond trading was relatively thin ahead of the end of
the Japanese half-year. Some investors said pension funds could
step up purchases of superlong bonds to extend the duration of
their portfolios, while others said such buying might have
already run its course.
"I think that finished yesterday, but there are still bits
and pieces left," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"We have seen active pension and life insurance companies in
the last week or so come into the market, and have seen 10/20's
flatten quite considerably, so I think the month-end buying has
already played out and it's already affected markets," he said.
But late in the session, the yield curve steepened as the
risk rally led investors to shed longer maturities. The yield on
the 20-year note added 1 basis point to 1.645
percent, while the 30-year yield rose 1 basis
point to 1.890 percent after earlier dropping to a three-week
low of 1.870 percent.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended flat at 144.10
after briefly dipping into negative territory in the afternoon.
In the morning session, they rose as high as 144.25, their
loftiest level since Aug. 7.
The yield on the current 10-year cash bonds
fell half a basis point to 0.775 percent after earlier falling
to 0.770 percent, its lowest level since Aug. 9.
JGBs initially tracked firmer U.S. Treasuries prices after
protesters in Greece and Spain took to the streets to oppose
unpopular austerity measures.
In Greece, international lenders continued to struggle to
come up with a plan to restructure that country's
debt.
"There is concern that even the easy monetary policies in
the U.S. and Europe won't be enough to turn around slowing
growth, and of course there are fears about Spain and Greece,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
"There is also a perception that the Bank of Japan is
lagging the U.S. and Europe in easing, meaning that investors
here expect more easing to come, sooner or later," he said.
Strategists at Credit Suisse said on Thursday that they
expect the 10-year JGB yield to trade in a range of 0.70 percent
to 0.95 percent in the October-December 2012.
"We see little reason to aggressively take long positions,
with yields now near the low end of our forecast range, and
think it best to hold back enough in reserves to step up
weakness buying when yield increases gain momentum," they said
in a note to clients.
A two-year auction proceed smoothly as expected, as the Bank
of Japan now buys much of the issuance of that maturity through
its asset purchase programme.
The lowest accepted price at the Ministry of Finance's sale
of 2-year notes was 100, and the bid-to-cover ratio was a robust
11.39, though down from 12.62 at the previous sale. For the
tenth straight 2-year sale, the coupon was set at 0.1 percent,
matching the interest the central bank pays on its current
account excess reserves.
The latest 2-year JGB was untraded on Thursday, with its
yield at 0.095 percent.