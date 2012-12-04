* New 10-yr bonds attract solid demand despite low coupon
* Investors opt for 10-yr bonds as shorter yields too low
* Superlongs under pressure, yield curve steepest since 1999
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 4 Japanese government bond prices
ended flat on Tuesday, having erased earlier losses after an
auction of new 10-year debt attracted strong demand despite its
low coupon rate.
On top of the prospects of a recession in the Japanese
economy, JGBs were also supported by expectations that a likely
change in the Japanese government in the Dec. 16 election could
lead to more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan.
The 10-year JGB futures fell ended flat at 144.87,
a whisker off the 9 1/2-year high of 144.91 hit on Monday. The
current 10-year bond yield was flat at 0.700 percent
.
"At the moment, the new issue does not look cheap on the
yield curve. But I do expect its yield to fall to around 0.7
percent," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
The Finance Ministry sold 2.3 trillion yen ($28 billion) of
fresh 10-year bonds at a highest yield of 0.732 percent in an
auction, a slightly lower yield than market expectations.
Although the issue had the lowest coupon rate for 10-year
paper since June 2003, at 0.7 percent, that did little to weaken
demand.
Investors such as Japanese regional banks are thought to be
stepping up buying in the 10-year tenor in recent months, as
yields on five-year bonds, their bread-and-butter portfolio,
have fallen to paltry levels, analysts said.
"The auction confirmed investors' strong demand. Some
investors have no choice but to buy beyond the five-sector to
earn income gains," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at
JPMorgan.
The five year yield stood at 0.170 percent,
near the nine-year low of 0.165 percent touched twice earlier
this year.
Opposition leader Shinzo Abe, a front-runner to become prime
minister after the Dec 16. election, has called for unlimited
monetary easing to achieve inflation of two percent, triggering
falls in short and medium-term bond yields.
There remain doubts on exactly how far Abe can change BOJ
policy, given that the BOJ is already buying a large amount of
bonds.
But his proposals have pushed the yen down, lifted Japanese
share prices and made investors reluctant to buy longer
maturities such as 20- and 30-year bonds, which would fare badly
if a were adopted that boosted inflation along with the economy.
The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.685 percent
. Its spread over the 10-year yield rose to 98.5
basis points, near a record high of 101 basis points in hit in
June 1999.
The 30-year bond yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 1.950
percent, as the market braced for an auction of
700 billion yen ($8.5 billion) 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"At the moment, I can't see the end in the steepening.
Superlongs are likely to keep underperforming for now," said
Daiwa's Onogi.