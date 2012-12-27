TOKYO Dec 27 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds slipped on Thursday, with the 10-year yield edging up to a
more than two-month high on expectations that the new government
of Premier Shinzo Abe will push for more aggressive fiscal and
monetary stimulus.
* Undermining demand for bonds, Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a 21-month high on Thursday, led by
exporters, as Abe's vow to battle deflation pushed the yen to a
more than two-year low against the dollar.
* Japan's new Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday
that Abe has ordered him to compile a stimulus package without
adhering to a previously agreed cap on new bond issuance.
Japan's previous government agreed to limit new bond
issuance to 44 trillion yen ($519 billion), to help prevent the
country's public finances from deteriorating.
* "Aso didn't say anything unexpected, and I think most
market participants are already bracing for more issuance next
year as the new government carries out its pledge for massive
fiscal stimulus," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm in Tokyo.
"In the short-term, the question is whether the 10-year
yield will break support at 0.80 percent today or tomorrow,
ahead of the long New Year's holiday in Japan," he added.
* Japanese markets will end 2012 trading on Friday, and
reopen on Jan. 4.
* The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to
0.795 percent, its highest level since Oct. 18. Benchmark yields
last touched the 0.80 threshold on Sept. 21.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade down 0.12 point at 143.54, just one tick above its
session low, which was the lowest level since Sept. 18.
* Superlong maturities were untraded so far on Thursday.
* JGBs have lost 5.7 percent in 2012 in dollar-based terms,
according to Reuters data.