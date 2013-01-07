TOKYO Jan 7 Japanese government bond inched
lower on Monday, extending the previous session's sell-off, with
the 10-year yield hitting a 4-1/2-month high ahead of Tuesday's
auction of the similar maturity.
* The 10-year yield added 0.5 basis point to
0.840 percent, its highest level since Aug. 21, after rising 4
basis points on Friday to log its biggest one-day rise in five
months as Japanese equities rallied, buoyed by a weaker yen and
a deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff".
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 7 ticks to 143.39 after
shedding 33 ticks on Friday, their biggest one-day drop in a
month.
* "Equities are the winners for now among different
products. The equity rally will likely continue as long as the
policy expectations continue for the Abe administration," said
Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets
Japan.
* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on the Bank of Japan
to set a 2 percent inflation target, and has also vowed to
select someone who shares his views on aggressive stimulus to
succeed BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa when his term expires in
April.
* Yields on 30-year debt edged up 0.5 basis
point to 2.00 percent, touching a 13-month high, while those on
20-year bonds added 0.5 basis point to 1.790
percent.
* Shimizu said the auction of 2.3 trillion yen ($26.12
billion) of 10-year bonds was likely to meet cautious demand,
although the latest issue could carry a coupon of 0.8 percent,
10 basis points higher than that on the previous sale.
She said she expected the benchmark 10-year bonds would
trade at an average yield of 0.850 percent for this quarter and
could be close to 0.90 percent at the end of March.
* A weekly gauge of sentiment in the JGB market skidded to
its lowest level since July, the latest Reuters poll showed. The
median forecast for the 10-year yield at the end of this week is
0.850 percent.
* Benchmark JGBs lost 9.8 percent in 2012 in dollar-based
terms, according to Reuters data, due to a 12.8 percent drop in
the yen against the dollar.