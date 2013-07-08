TOKYO, July 8 Benchmark Japanese government bond
prices fell on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields after U.S.
jobs data on Friday suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin to taper its bond-buying stimulus soon.
* Domestic demand limited losses, strategists and market
participants said.
* "Domestic investors are interested in buying on dips for
JGBs, probably 0.9 percent for the 10-year, and around the
middle of 0.3 for the 5-year, because of the differences in
economic conditions between the U.S. and Japan and the
differences in monetary policies," said Naomi Muguruma, senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"We think the impact of high U.S. yields will remain limited
for the JGBs," she said.
* The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain its
ultra-easy monetary stance this week and revise up its
assessment of the economy to suggest that the world's third
largest economy is recovering thanks in part to the government's
reflationary policies.
BOJ data released on Monday showed Japanese bank lending
marked its biggest annual increase in four years in June,
suggesting the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus
nudging companies to make new investments.
* By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as likely to
begin to reduce its asset-buying stimulus. On Friday, the key
nonfarm payrolls report for June showed U.S. employers added
195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, beating
expectations of 165,000.
That led to a sharp selloff in Treasuries, with the 10-year
yield suffering its biggest one-day rise in nearly
two years to their highest since August 2011.
* The 10-year yield added 2 basis points to
0.875 percent, still in the 0.80 to 0.90 percent trading range
which it has held for the past five weeks.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down
0.28 point at 142.27 after earlier falling to a one and a half
week low of as 142.14.
* The yield curve slightly steepened as the superlong tenor
underperformed, with the 30-year yield rising 2.5
basis points to 1.880 percent. The 20-year yield
increased 3 basis points to 1.760 percent.