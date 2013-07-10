* Speculators unwind short-JGBs, long-Nikkei positions
* Investors on hold as they seek more clarity on global
economic outlook
* Superlongs underperform after Tuesday's auction
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 10 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday after surprisingly weak Chinese trade
figures knocked down Japanese share prices and boosted the yen,
triggering knee-jerk buying in JGB futures.
The 10-year JGB futures gained 0.25 point to 142.63
as speculators bought back JGB futures while selling Japanese
stock futures after data showed Chinese exports fell for
the first time in 17 months. Weakness in China, Japan's biggest
trading partner, would be bearish for shares in Japanese firms.
Moves in cash bonds were limited, however, as investors see
little reason to expect the benchmark 10-year yield to break out
of range of 0.8-0.9 percent seen over the past few as the global
outlook has been clouded by fears of slowdown in China.
"Credit concerns in China could resurface. Investors are
torn between worries about emerging markets and hopes on
developed economies," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa
SB Investments.
While the unexpected fall in exports stemmed in part from
Beijing's crackdown on the use of fake invoicing that had
exaggerated exports earlier this year, it did raise fresh
concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the Chinese
economy.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent even as
Chinese shares recovered from lows as the dismal data sparked
talk of monetary easing by the People's Bank of China.
Most cash bond prices rose a tad, though their gains were
limited as their main buyers, long-term real money investors,
took to the sidelines.
The 10-year cash JGB yield fell just 1.0 basis point to
0.855 percent while the five-year bond yield
dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.310 percent.
Longer maturities were softer as the market tries to absorb
Tusday's government sales of 300 billion yen ($2.97 billion)
bonds, a reoffering of existing 20- and 30-year bonds.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
1.740 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 0.5
basis point to 1.870 percent, boith holding
within ranges seen in the past few weeks.
Some investors were surprised the Japanese bonds had not
shown more reaction to surges in U.S. bond yields since the
Federal Reserve signalled it would reduce its bond buying last
month.
Part of the reason for JGBs' stability, analysts say, is the
BOJ's buying, which initially caused a huge shock in the JGB
market but is helping to underpin the market.
But others are worried that there could be a delayed
reaction to rise in U.S. bond yields if concerns about Chinese
economy ease and spur a rally in risk asset prices.