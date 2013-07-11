TOKYO, July 11 Japanese government bond prices
inched up on Thursday as investors waited the outcome of the
Bank of Japan's policy meeting, taking their cues from U.S.
Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke affirmed
accommodative monetary policy would be in place for a while.
* The Bank of Japan is widely expected to hold monetary
policy steady at the conclusion of its regular two-day meeting
and could hike its view of the economy.
* On Wednesday, Bernanke said the Fed was somewhat
optimistic on the outlook for the economy, but that inflation
was low, fiscal policy was quite restrictive and highly
accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the
foreseeable future.
* "We're not expecting anything from the BOJ today, and now
we're not expecting anything the other way from the Fed for a
while, either," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
trust bank.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB
edged down 1 basis point to 0.840 percent, still holding to the
range of 0.8-0.9 percent in which it has mostly traded since
late May. The five-year bond yield slipped half a
basis point to 0.30 percent.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade
up 0.20 point at 142.83.
* The superlong tenor was steady, with yields on 20-year
bonds and 30-year bonds both flat,
at 1.735 percent and 1.865 percent respectively.
* The market shrugged off data released early Thursday that
showed Japan's core machinery orders rose 10.5 percent in May
from the previous month, beating economists' median estimate of
a 1.3 percent gain.
* Separate data from the finance ministry showed that
Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds last week,
snapping up the largest amount since September 2012 and breaking
a seven-session net selling streak.