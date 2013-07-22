TOKYO, July 22 Japanese government bonds were
largely steady on Monday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was
handed a stronger mandate to continue his aggressive push to
revive the world's third-largest economy.
* Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds were
unchanged at 0.800 percent, while 10-year futures were
up 0.11 point at 143.55, hitting a two-month high and holding
above their five-day moving average of 143.34.
* The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy 650 billion yen
($6.47 billion) worth of JGBs with residual maturities of five
to 10 years and more than 10 years, as part of its radical plan
to pull the country out of deflation.
* The five-year yield ticked down 0.5 basis
point to 0.280 percent, hitting a six-week low.
* "The results of the upper house election were in line with
expectations, so there was no surprise. The bond market
participants were waiting for any fresh reaction from equities
or FX markets," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But both the markets are muted, so that's why there is no
fresh trading incentives for the JGB market." Tokyo's Nikkei
share average was up 0.1 percent in late morning trade.
* Public broadcaster NHK said early on Monday that Abe's
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, the
New Komeito party, had won 76 of the 121 seats up for grabs in
the 242-seat upper house.
With the coalition's uncontested 59 seats, that ensures it a
comfortable majority, tightening Abe's grip on power and raising
the chances of a long-term Japanese leader for the first time
since the reformist Junichiro Koizumi's rare five-year term
ended in 2006.
* The 10-year yield has been boxed in a range of 0.80 to
0.90 percent since late May after dropping to a record low of
0.315 percent a day after the BOJ unveiled its massive easing
scheme in early April, and then climbed to a high of 1.0 percent
on May 23.
* "If we see the (10-year) yield go up above 0.85 percent,
there should be buy-on-dips demand," Muguruma said, but adding
that it was likely to stay in the range between 0.80 to 0.85
percent in the past seven trading sessions for sometime.
* The 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to
1.830 percent, while the 20-year yield was
unchanged at 1.715 percent.
* The head of Japan's life insurance association said late
on Friday that Japanese life insurers were unlikely to be
thinking of increasing their foreign bond holdings by large
amounts with domestic debt yields offering reasonable returns.