TOKYO, July 23 Yields on 10-year benchmark
Japanese government bonds slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday
as some investors covered their bearish positions after the
weekend's election result failed to spark a rise in yields as
they had expected.
* The 10-year yield was down 1.5 basis points
at 0.770 percent, hitting its lowest since May 14, while the
10-year JGB futures gained 0.17 point to 143.81, the
highest in more than two months.
* "A lot of the players had expected the yields to go up
after the (upper house) election," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head
of Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments. "They are
probably just being squeezed out."
* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc, with coalition
partner New Komeito Party, won decisively in the upper house
election held on Sunday. Abe's government now has control of
both the lower and upper houses of parliament, granting him a
strong mandate to push for reforms and revive the flagging
economy.
* Market participants have said some investors might have
worried that if Abe's Liberal Democratic Party secured a
majority on its own, Tokyo's Nikkei share average would
rally hard and hurt JGBs.
* On Tuesday, the Japanese government raised its view on the
economy for a third straight month in July and said deflation
was abating as a result of the expansionary policy mix of
monetary easing and generous spending.
* The 20-year yield was unchanged at 1.705
percent after earlier ticking up 0.5 basis point to 1.710
percent, while the 30-year yield was steady at
1.825 percent.
* "We've heard some of the pension funds are buyers of the
20-year sector. Maybe fresh pension money is flowing into the
markets," Matsukawa said. "A lot of banks have sold a lot of the
10-year paper."
* "When money comes in, (passive pension funds) will put
some of the money into play. They don't speculate on timing," he
said, referring to some pension funds' purchase of 20-year JGBs
ahead of Thursday's 1.2 trillion yen ($12.1 billion) auction of
the same maturities.
* The spread between 10- and 20-year yields widened to 93.5
basis points, its highest in four months, while that between the
benchmark bond and the 30-year debt rose to 105.5 basis points,
hitting a two-month high.