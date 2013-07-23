* 10-year JGB futures hit their highest level since May 10
* 10-20 year spread hits 4-month high
* Five-year yield touches six-week low
* 20-yr yield up 1 bp, 30-yr up 1.5 bps
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 23 Yields on 10-year benchmark
Japanese government bonds slipped to two-months low on Tuesday
as some investors were forced to cover their bearish positions
after the weekend's election result failed to spark a rise in
yields as they had expected.
Gains in the 10-year JGB prices and futures were trimmed in
the afternoon session as the Nikkei share average rose.
The 10-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at
0.780 percent, having earlier hit 0.770 percent, its lowest
since May 14.
Ten-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point to 143.70,
having earlier risen to 143.85, the highest in more than two
months. Trade was active, with 19,058 contracts changing hands,
up from Monday's 17,107 and last week's daily average of 17,408.
"A lot of the players had expected the yields to go up after
the election," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed
income at PineBridge Investments.
"They are probably just being squeezed out ... A lot of
banks have sold a lot of the 10-year paper."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc scored a decisive
win in Sunday's upper house election, strengthening his mandate
to push for reforms to revive the flagging economy.
Market participants have said some investors might have
worried that if Abe's Liberal Democratic Party secured a
majority on its own, the Nikkei would rally hard and hurt JGBs.
The fall in the 10-year yield meant the spread to 20-year
yields widened to a four-month high of 93.5 basis points, and
the spread to 30-year debt rose to a two-month high of 106 basis
points.
Longer term, the steepening also reflects signs of economic
improvement pushing up longer-dated yields and the impact of
Bank of Japan bond-buying capping yields on short- to
medium-maturities.
On Tuesday, the government raised its view on the economy
for a third straight month in July and said deflation was
abating as a result of the expansionary policy mix of monetary
stimulus and generous spending.
The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.715
percent, reversing earlier decline to 1.700 percent, and the
30-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 1.840
percent.
Matsukawa said some pension funds were seen buying the
20-year sector ahead of a 1.2 trillion yen ($12.1 billion)
auction of 20-year JGBS on Thursday.
"When money comes in, (passive pension funds) will put some
of the money into play. They don't speculate on timing," he
said.
The five-year yield was steady at 0.270
percent after earlier edging down 0.5 basis point to 0.265
percent, a six-week low.
"While yield declines could obviously raise volatility too,
the BOJ's heavy-handed JGB purchases are slowly pushing yield
ranges downward in the bond market, despite a continuing release
of healthy economic data," Royal Bank of Scotland analysts said
in a note.
"We maintain our existing stance of selling the rally when
10-year JGBs trade in the range of 0.7 percent range, in light
of the risk balance," it said, pointing to the possibility of
further domestic stimulus steps, a tapering of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's easing and Germany's elections.