TOKYO Aug 1 Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday as investors sold to position for a 10-year auction against a backdrop of weaker sentiment for bonds after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled no imminent reduction to its bond-buying stimulus.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen ($24.40 billion) of 10-year bonds, reopening the current issue with a coupon of 0.80 percent.

The ministry has said it would reopen current issues for the July and August auctions unless their yields were to move 20 basis points or more.

* "Although 10-year JGBs themselves are unattractive relative to the curve, supply-demand remains tight as a result of the market factoring in volatility declines and purchases by the BOJ, and this is putting downward pressure on JGB yields," strategists at Bank of American Merrill Lynch said in a note to clients.

Bank of Japan purchasing operations are expected as early as the day after the auction, and this will help to support demand at the sale, they added.

* The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.805 percent, pulling further away from 0.770 percent touched last week, which was its lowest since May 14.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade down 0.10 point at its session low of 143.52.

* The 20-year yield added half a basis point to 1.710 percent, moving away from the previous session's low of 1.695 percent, which was its lowest level since June 28.

* The U.S. central bank offered no signs after its latest meeting that it was ready to begin paring the $85 billion in assets it buys each month to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose after the central bank's statement, reversing early losses and pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note down to around 2.58 percent from 2.70 percent earlier in the session.

* Japanese buyers took in a net 233.2 billion yen ($2.37 billion) of foreign bonds in the week through July 27, the fourth straight week of net purchases, capital flows data compiled by the Ministry of Finance showed.

But net buying slumped from 601.4 billion yen in the previous week.