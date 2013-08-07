* A break of key yield support surprises traders
* Hedge funds buy JGB futures while selling Nikkei futures
* Fall in repo rates also provides support
* Implied volatilities near 3-month lows
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping
to a three-month low as a sharp fall in Japanese stock prices
unpleasantly surprised traders who had bet a yield support would
hold.
In addition, a fall in key short-term interest rates is
supporting longer-dated bonds, though traders also say price
actions may have been exaggerated by thin trading due to the
summer lull.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropped 3.0 basis points to
0.750 percent, its lowest level in three months
and piercing a yield support of 0.770 percent, where it had
rebounded twice in recent weeks.
"Most traders didn't want to carry long positions overnight
at current levels. Many of them were also not expecting the BOJ
to conduct bond buying operations this morning. So when it did,
they were all forced to buy this morning," said a trader at a
Japanese brokerage.
The BOJ offered to buy a total of 610 billion yen bonds on
Wednesday as part of its plan to double its bond holdings by
early 2015.
The BOJ conducts bond buying on about 10 days a month.
With the BOJ being the single largest buyer of JGBs, whether or
not it buys deeply affects positioning of traders.
Speculators such as commodity trading advisors were buying
JGB futures on Wednesday while selling stock futures
, as the Japanese yen also strengthened as a fall in
world shares cut risk appetites, traders said.
The Nikkei share average fell 4.0 percent, its
biggest fall in eight weeks.
On top of benefiting from the fall in stocks, the bond
market was also supported by recent declines in repo rates,
which market players say reflect the accumulated impact of the
BOJ's massive asset purchases since April.
The overnight repo rate starting the next business day
fell to a two-month low of 0.063 percent on
Tuesday, moving away from its usual levels around 0.10 percent.
"Because the BOJ has been buying so many short-term bills,
brokers have a limited inventory of bills. Their inventory is
notably lower than before the BOJ's quantitative easing," said
Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.
"That is certainly making investors buy longer-dated bonds
at lower yields," he added.
Despite a break of a key yield support, few market players
expect the rally in JGB to gain momentum.
Some investors such as regional banks are looking to sell
into the rally, anticipating a range-bound market as they expect
a new trend only when investors get a clear picture on when the
U.S. Fed will start trimming its stimulus.
Reflecting such expectations, implied volatilities on JGB
futures options are under pressure, falling near
their lowest levels in about three months.
Market players also said price actions in JGBs as well as in
Japanese stocks are likely to be exaggerated by thin trading
volume.
Wednesday's turnover of JGB futures was 19,797 lots, about
40 percent below the daily average this year.
The BOJ started a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and is
almost unanimously expected to keep its policy on hold.