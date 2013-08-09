* 10-year yield retraces this week's 3-mth low of 0.750 pct
* 10-year futures touch 3-mth high in thin trade conditions
* 30-day implied volatilities on futures sag to 3-month low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japanese government bond prices
ended off their lows on Friday with the benchmark yield
retracing this week's three-month low after a smooth sale of
30-year debt.
Moves were small and volatility on JGB futures remained
under pressure amid thin summer conditions, market participants
said.
"August tends to have lower yields, usually, which is
partially due to the holiday season. No one wants to go on
holiday shorting the market, and they'd rather hold (bonds) for
carry," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in
Tokyo.
"Even next week's five-year auction, I hold a sort of
bullish bias, as today's auction results show people are more
comfortable with the medium-term and the long-term sector," she
said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond added
half a basis point to 0.755 percent, down from a session high of
0.765 percent. After the auction, it retraced a three-month low
of 0.750 percent hit on Wednesday.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.01 point at 144.02,
after earlier nudging up to touch a three-month high of 144.10.
Volume was a scant 15,264 contracts.
The 30-day implied volatilities on JGB futures sank to a three-month low of 2.58 as of Thursday. The
latest data will be available later on Friday. Volatility hit a
two-year peak of 6.1 on April 12 as market participants
struggled to adapt to the Bank of Japan's massive easing scheme
unveiled on April 4.
On Thursday this week, the BOJ held its monetary policy
steady as expected, and also maintained its assessment of the
economy.
The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($5.21
billion) worth of 30-year debt, reopening the previous issue
with a coupon of 1.9 percent. Since a 40-year JGB auction will
also be held this month, the ministry reduced the issuance
amount by 100 billion yen from the previous 30-year sale.
The notes sold at a lowest price of 101.85, and drew bids of
4.14 times the amount offered, up from the previous sale's
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.96 times and the highest since October's
sale of that maturity.
But the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
came in at 0.26, fattening from 0.01 at last month's offering. A
wider tail indicates less demand for the bonds.
The yield on the 30-year JGB was flat at
1.795 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.805 percent.
The 20-year yield was also flat at 1.680 percent
after earlier touching 1.690 percent.