TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday with the benchmark yield inching down to a fresh
three-month low, taking their cues from stronger U.S. Treasuries
prices in thin summer conditions.
* The JGB market largely shrugged off data released earlier
that showed Japan's gross domestic product expanded by an
annualised 2.6 percent in the second quarter, slowing from a
downwardly revised 3.8 percent rate in the first quarter and
falling short of a median estimate for growth of 3.6 percent.
While weak data generally boosts the appeal of fixed-income
assets, the latest GDP report also raises concern that Japan
might delay implementing a planned sales-tax hike, which would
weigh on bonds. A prominent adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
warned that growth remains too weak to raise the tax.
Japan is due to raise its 5 percent sales tax rate to 8
percent next April and then to 10 percent in October 2015, as
part of efforts to curb its massive public debt. At more than
twice the size of its 500 trillion yen economy, Japan's debt is
proportionally the largest among major industrialised nations.
* The Bank of Japan offered to buy outright in its regular
market operations 450 billion yen ($4.68 billion) of JGBs with
five to 10 years left to maturity, and another 200 billion yen
of JGBs with more than 10 years of residual maturity.
* "BOJ buying is providing the usual support today, though
moves are small because of the summer holiday season, and
investors don't want to test the upside too much at these
levels," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset
management firm in Tokyo.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond
edged down half a basis point to 0.745 percent, its lowest since
May 13, when it was marked down as low as 0.725 percent.
The next key downside yield level ahead of that is 0.700
percent. The benchmark yield dipped below that level on Feb. 26,
on its way to its record low of 0.315 percent the day after the
BOJ unveiled a massive easing scheme in early April. It remained
below 0.700 percent until May 10.
"I think if 10-year yields approached 0.700 percent again,
buyers would emerge," the fund manager said.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade up 0.09
point at 144.11, after earlier touching a three-month high of
144.13.
* On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance will auction 2.7
trillion yen of 5-year notes.
* The superlong sector also gained, with yield dipping to
their lowest levels since mid-June. The yield on the 30-year JGB
shed one basis point to 1.780 percent, while the
20-year yield also lost one basis point to 1.665
percent.
* On Friday, the 10-year Treasury note gained in thin
trading, its yield dipping to 2.58 percent, around
where it remained in Asian trade on Monday.