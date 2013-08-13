* 10-yr yield slips to fresh 3-month low
* 10-yr futures touch 3-month intraday high
* Superlong tenor outperforms
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japanese government bond prices
erased losses on Tuesday after strong demand at a five-year
sale, helping the benchmark yield touch a fresh three-month low.
Ten-year futures also rose to a three-month high in thin
summer trading conditions.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen ($27.96
billion) of five-year notes, reopening the current issue with a
coupon of 0.30 percent.
The notes sold at a lowest price of 100.07, and drew bids of
5.51 times the amount offered, up from the previous sale's
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.28 times and the highest since October's
sale of that maturity.
The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
shrank to zero from 0.01 at last month's offering, indicating
higher demand for the bonds.
"It was stronger than most people had expected," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"Overall, though, cash JGB trade was thin, and will likely
be so for the rest of the month," she added.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell
as low as 0.730 percent after the auction results, and was last
down one basis point at 0.735 percent.
Muguruma said she expects the benchmark yield to stick to a
range between 70 basis and 80 basis points in the coming weeks,
and said hedge-selling ahead of a 40-year sale later this month
could put upward pressure on yields as investors position for
it.
The yield on the 5-year JGB slipped one basis
point to 0.275 percent, from 0.290 percent ahead of the sale.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.10 point at 144.14,
after touching a new three-month intraday high of 144.24 after
the auction. Some 20,176 contracts changed hands, above the
previous two sessions' volume, but still relatively thin.
The superlong sector outperformed in thin conditions, with
the yield on the 30-year JGB shedding two basis
points to 1.755 percent, its lowest since June 4.
The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to
1.640 percent after skidding as low as 1.635 percent, its lowest
since June 10.
According to International Financing Review, a Thomson
Reuters publication, one foreign life insurance firm bought
superlong JGBs.
JGB investors shrugged off data released early in the
session showing Japan's core machinery orders fell in June and
companies expect them to fall further in the current quarter,
another sign that government stimulus has yet to boost capital
spending.
Minutes of the Bank of Japan's July meeting released on
Tuesday showed concerns about the outlook for expenditures. Most
board members agreed that the domestic economy was starting to
recover but there were some voices of caution over uncertainty
in overseas growth and the outlook for domestic capital
spending.
One member said potential instability remains in the JGB
market.
Analysts and market participants say any delay to a planned
two-stage sales tax increase could pressure JGBs, as it would
send the signal that Japan was no longer committed to putting
its fiscal house in order.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut
as a way to offset the impact of a planned increase in the sales
tax, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.