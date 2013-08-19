TOKYO Aug 19 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Monday, supported by domestic demand but hamstrung by soaring Treasury yields and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy move.

* The Bank of Japan's offer to buy outright in its asset-purchase operations 2 trillion yen ($20.50 billion) of treasury discount bills provided some support to the market.

* But sagging Treasuries undermined sentiment toward fixed-income assets. Yields on 10-year Treasury debt were up near two-year highs at 2.85 percent, as investors positioned for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank will begin tapering it $85 billion-a-month in asset purchases as early as September.

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was flat at 0.755 percent, holding a three-month low of 0.730 percent hit last week, and edging down from an intraday high of 0.760 percent.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.01 point at 143.83.

* On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance will hold a quarterly auction of 400 billion yen of 40-year bonds, and will offer 20-year bonds on Aug. 27. While those sales could bring supply pressure, scattered dip-buying supported the superlong tenor on Monday.

* The yield on 20-year debt slipped 1 basis point to 1.675 percent and the 30-year yield fell half a basis point to 1.805 percent.

* "Japan is still facing uncertainties, but we foresee an end to the recent trend of stock weakness and yen gains over the next 1-2 weeks and upside resistance in the JGB market," strategists at RBS Japan wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

"We advise investors to wait until the midsummer strong-yen nightmare dissipates, similar to the heat wave," they added.