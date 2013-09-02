TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's total bond issuance looks
set to hit a record high in the fiscal year starting April 2014
as refinancing of maturing debt would soar even as the country
is expected to budget reduced borrowing for the year's spending.
The issuance of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) could rise
above 175 trillion yen in 2014/15 from 170.5 trillion yen in the
current fiscal year through March 2014, with roll-over of
maturing debt seen reaching around 120 trillion yen.
New debt issues, or bonds to finance a revenue shortfall in
the fiscal year beginning in April 2014, are expected to be
lower than the current fiscal year's total of 42.8 trillion yen
($436 billion).
Goldman Sachs analyst Masahiro Nishikawa estimates the
total debt issuance is likely to increase to around 175 trillion
yen or more.
In addition to refinancing and fresh borrowing, the
government also sells bonds for its loan programme and for
reconstruction after the damage from tsunami in 2011.
Japan has committed to halving the ratio of its primary
balance deficit to its gross domestic product by fiscal 2015 to
3.3 percent from 6.6 percent in 2010.
But government ministries' budget requests would be a record
99.2 trillion yen for the fiscal year from next April, sources
familiar with the figures had told Reuters last week.
The government has set budget guidelines without its usual
spending cap, given the uncertainty over tax revenue as it will
decide by October whether the economy is strong enough to raise
the sales tax next April as planned.