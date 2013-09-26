TOKYO, Sept 26 (IFR) - JGB prices ended the morning session steady to slightly lower in quiet trading on Thursday.

Traders said cash activity was limited to transactions among dealers, except for sporadic position adjustments by banks ahead of the end of the first half of the fiscal year on Sept 30.

Thursday is the last trading day for this month and for the first half of the current financial year on a regular settlement basis.

But JGB futures saw relatively good two-way flow among prefectural cooperative banks, according to JGB traders. Firmer U.S. Treasuries overnight had limited positive impact on JGBs.

At midday, yields on 5-year JGBs were unchanged at 0.235 percent, while the 10-year benchmark yield was also flat at 0.670 percent.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.560 percent, while the 30-year yield was up a half basis point at 1.690 percent.

The lead December JGB futures moved in a 144.12-144.22 range and were up 0.01 point at 144.08 by midday. Futures moved mostly in line with cash JGBs.

The BOJ, as widely expected, offered to buy a total of 1.05 trillion yen of one-year to 10-year JGBs in 3 tranches under its JGB buying program. The offer had limited immediate impact on JGBs.