TOKYO, Sept 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
steady on Monday morning, as traders braced for a possible
shutdown of the U.S. government and looked ahead to a run of key
domestic events on Tuesday.
Activity was subdued on the last trading day of the fiscal
first half year, largely unaffected by a big drop in Japanese
equities and stronger U.S. Treasuries in the previous session.
Meanwhile global markets were buffeted by political
wrangling in Washington, as it seemed increasingly unlikely that
Republicans and Democrats could reach a deal on funding the
government before the fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday.
The standoff is a harbinger of the next big political
battle: raising the federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to do so by mid-October may result in a historic debt
default that could cripple the U.S. economy and send shockwaves
around the globe.
Traders were also focusing on several key events on Tuesday,
including the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey of
business sentiment, a monthly auction of 10-year JGBs and Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement about the government's plan
to a hike Japan's consumption tax.
One regional banker told IFR that his bank sees a gradual
increase in borrowing from large-sized companies, but seemed
unsure about the outlook for JGB yields.
As usual, the BOJ offered to buy outright 850 billion yen of
JGBs today in three tranches in the secondary market under its
massive asset-buying program, comprised of 300 billion yen in
the 1-year to 3-year zone, 350 billion yen in the 3-year to
5-year zone, and another 200 billion with 10 years or longer to
maturity.
At midday, yields on the current 5-year JGBs
were indicated at 0.230 percent to 0.235 percent, versus 0.235
percent last Friday, while the 10-year yield was
down 0.5 basis point at 0.675 percent.
The yields on 20-year JGBs and 30-year JGBs
were unchanged from last Friday at 1.570 percent
and 1.700 percent, respectively.
The Nikkei stock index was down 1.7 percent. Lead
December JGB futures moved in a 144.18-144.27 range
before finishing the morning session up 0.05 point at 144.19.