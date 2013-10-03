TOKYO, Oct 3 (IFR) - Japan government bond prices ended
Thursday morning session modestly lower in the 7-year and longer
zone.
JGBs in the 5-year to 20-year zone opened slightly higher on
the back of firmer U.S. Treasuries overnight.
But JGB prices turned into negative territory in the 10-year
zone in mid-morning trading. A few large banks seemed to have
sold the current 10-year JGBs in relatively large lots, after
its yield fell sharply from Tuesday's auction yield of 0.682
percent to 0.635 percent Thursday morning.
Super-long yields followed the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
in very thin trading. Meanwhile, 4-year JGBs saw relatively good
two-way flow in the morning session. Large domestic banks sold
mid-term JGBs in relatively large lots, while many regional
banks bought them ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision
on Friday, JGB traders and money managers said.
JGB players widely expect the BOJ to keep its current
accommodative policy this month. One corporate pension fund
manager said that the majority of fund managers at the trust
bank expect JGB yields to rise slowly in response to
stronger-than-expected economic fundamentals in the U.S. despite
the current government shutdown.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance re-offers 300 billion
yen in off-the-run 20-year, 30-year and 40-year JGBs in a
liquidity enhancement auction.
The auction results due at 0345 GMT will have some impact on
super-long JGBs.
At midday, the yield on the current 5-year JGBs are down 0.5
basis point at 0.225 percent, after dropping as
low as 0.220 percent, their lowest level since May 9.
The 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.655 percent
.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield was up one basis
point at 1.520 percent in extremely thin trading,
while the 30-year yield was also up one basis point at 1.645
percent.
The lead December JGB futures moved in a 144.27-144.49 range
before finishing down 0.05 point at 144.30.