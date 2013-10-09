TOKYO, Oct 9 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices mostly
edged higher on Wednesday, with the superlong sectors
outperforming, and leading a flattening of the yield curve.
The 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to
1.645 percent, not far from a five-month low of 1.610 percent
touched last week, while the 20-year yield eased
1 basis point to 1.510 percent.
Yields on benchmark 10-year JGBs inched up
0.5 basis point to 0.655 percent, however.
Ten-year JGB futures eased 0.02 point to 144.37.
The U.S. fiscal standoff dragged on, with President Barack
Obama refusing to give ground on Tuesday, saying he would only
negotiate on budget issues if Republicans agreed to re-open the
federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
Overnight, interest rates on one-month U.S. government debt
hit a 5-year peak and the Standard & Poor's 500 share
index ended down 1.2 percent.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 760 billion yen ($7.8
billion) of JGBs with residual maturities of one to five years,
as part of its plan to inflate the world's third-largest
economy.
The five-year yield was flat at 0.220 percent
after earlier dipping to 0.215 percent -- within striking
distance of a six-month trough of 0.210 percent seen on Monday.
Earlier, minutes of the central bank's September meeting
showed BOJ policy board members agreed that a virtuous cycle
including production, income and spending is functioning well as
the economy recovers.
At the Sept. 4-5 meeting, the BOJ upgraded its economic
assessment to say Japan is recovering, with indications that the
benefits of its expansionary policy are spreading.