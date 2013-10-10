China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Oct 10 Yields on benchmark Japanese government bonds rose on Thursday, although that of the longer-dated 30-year debt eased ahead of an auction of the same maturity later in the day.
The Ministry of Finance was to sell 600 billion yen ($6.2 billion) of 30-year debt with a coupon rate of 1.8 percent.
"It is possible that superlong JGBs will fall out of favour now that the 20-year and 30-year yields have fallen below the apparent buying thresholds of 1.7 and 1.8 percent, respectively," analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG wrote in a note.
"While the BOJ publishes only rough targets for its JGB-buying operations ... the results of its operation since June have shown a comparatively high allocation to the over 20-year sector. Such purchases may continue to provide non-negligible support from a supply/demand perspective."
The 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.635 percent, not far from a five-month low of 1.610 percent touched last week.
Yields on the 20-year debt were steady at 1.505 percent.
The 10-year yield was weaker, however, adding 1 basis point to 0.660 percent. The 10-year JGB futures were flat at 144.39.
Earlier, data showed Japan's core machinery orders rose faster-than-expected in August, posting its first rise in three months, in a welcome sign for capital spending seen as vital for durable recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Japanese data also showed that in the wake of the U.S. fiscal impasse, Japanese investors sold a record amount of foreign bonds on a net basis last week, offloading nearly $23 billion worth.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.