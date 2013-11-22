TOKYO, Nov 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased
on Friday, hurt by risk-on sentiment as the yen slumped to a
4-1/2 month low against the dollar and the Nikkei share average
scaled a six-month peak.
The 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at
0.645 percent, touching a one-week high, while 10-year JGB
futures dipped 0.11 point to 144.66.
Several regional banks were seen buying 10-year JGBs on dips
in the early morning, though domestic real-money accounts
largely stay sidelined ahead of a 300 billion yen ($3 billion)
liquidity enhancement auction for old 10- and 20-year JGBs,
traders said.
Both the 20- and 30-year yields
added 1 basis point, to 1.510 and 1.67 percent,
respectively.
The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 15,525.55 in late morning
trade. The yen was quoted at 101.18 to the dollar after falling
to a 4-1/2 month low of 101.36 earlier in the session.