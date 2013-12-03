TOKYO, Dec 3 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices slipped
on Tuesday morning, taking cues from weakness in European and
U.S. bond markets overnight, while investors awaited the results
of a JGB liquidity enhancement auction.
According to JGB traders, even bullish life insurers and
pension funds took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the session's
monthly 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion) liquidity enhancement
auction for old 20-year, 30-year and 40-year JGBs.
If the auction results are stronger than expected, a few
bullish life insurers and pension funds might buy more superlong
JGBs in the afternoon session, the traders said.
At midday, the current five-year JGB was yet to be priced,
while the 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at
0.620 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was
up 1 basis point at 1.495 percent, while the 30-year yield
was up 1.5 basis points at 1.665 percent. On
Monday, both the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield fell 0.5
basis point in thin trading.
Lead December JGB futures moved in a narrow 144.93
to 144.99 range before finishing the morning session down 0.06
point at 144.97.