TOKYO, Dec 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices
ended the morning session steady to slightly lower on Thursday,
tracking a fall in German bunds and U.S. Treasuries the day
before and also due to caution ahead of a 10-year JGB auction.
At midday, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.630
percent while the 20-year yield ticked up 0.5
basis point to 1.490 percent.
The 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.660 percent
while the five-year yield also rose by the same
margin to 0.190 percent.
U.S. and European bonds eased on Wednesday as robust U.S.
jobs and new home sales data supported expectations that the
Federal Reserve would be encouraged to pare its stimulative
bond-buying programme sooner than expected.
In the Japanese market, buyers were cautious as the Ministry
of Finance sells 2.4 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) of 10-year
JGBs with a 0.6 percent coupon.
The auction results will be due at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT). In
the when-issued trade, the new bonds were traded at 0.645
percent in the morning.