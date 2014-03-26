BRIEF-CoreSite Realty closes $275 mln of new financing
* CoreSite Realty Corp closes $275 million of new financing in two separate transactions
TOKYO, March 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Wednesday, weighed down by a bounce in Tokyo stocks and overnight weakening in U.S. Treasuries.
A regular bond purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, a part of the central bank's massive monetary easing, limited JGB losses.
The benchmark 10-year cash yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.620 percent. Market players said the 10-year zone was weighed by caution ahead of an auction of the maturity next week.
The June 10-year futures dipped 0.15 point to 144.79.
The JGB super-long zone bucked the trend, helped by purchases from investors tweaking their portfolios before the completion of the Japanese fiscal year at the end of the month.
The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.680 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, April 20 Harvey Keitel, the Oscar-nominated actor whose movies include "Taxi Driver" and "Pulp Fiction," has lost a lawsuit he brought over a starring role he did not get in E*Trade commercials.