TOKYO, March 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Wednesday, weighed down by a bounce in Tokyo stocks and overnight weakening in U.S. Treasuries.

A regular bond purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, a part of the central bank's massive monetary easing, limited JGB losses.

The benchmark 10-year cash yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.620 percent. Market players said the 10-year zone was weighed by caution ahead of an auction of the maturity next week.

The June 10-year futures dipped 0.15 point to 144.79.

The JGB super-long zone bucked the trend, helped by purchases from investors tweaking their portfolios before the completion of the Japanese fiscal year at the end of the month.

The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.680 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)