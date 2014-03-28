TOKYO, March 28 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Friday, helped by the Bank of Japan buying short and superlong maturities in a subdued market that showed little reaction to a series of Japanese economic indicators.

The BOJ offered to buy 170 billion yen ($1.66 billion) of JGBs maturing in more than 10 years and 500 billion yen ($4.90 billion) in one- to five-year maturities.

The 10-year benchmark cash yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.620 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 1.690 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.08 point to 144.79 .

Annual core consumer price inflation was 1.3 percent in February, in line with forecast and unchanged from previous two months, while the jobless rate fell to a six-year low of 3.6 percent.

($1 = 102.1350 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)