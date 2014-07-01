TOKYO, July 1 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
mostly modestly higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of the
quarter.
One large public pension fund bought JGBs across the curve
for its turn-of-the-month duration adjustments, while one
Japanese megabank sold 20-year JGBs in relatively large lots for
the first time in few months, traders said.
After lunch, a few life insurers sold 5-year JGBs to buy
20-year JGBs on dips, they added.
The results of Tuesday's purchases by the Bank of Japan
under its massive asset-buying scheme were largely in line with
market expectations, and had limited impact on the broader
market. The central bank bought 400 billion yen ($3.94 billion)
worth of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 200 billion yen in
the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 300 billion in the 1-year to
3-year zone.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs
slipped one basis point to 0.550 percent, ahead of Thursday's
monthly 2.4 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was
flat at 1.420 percent, while the 30-year yield
was down 1.5 basis points at 1.670 percent.
Lead September JGB futures were up 0.05 point at
145.70.
($1 = 101.4900 Japanese yen)
