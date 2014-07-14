TOKYO, July 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices
sagged on Monday, hit by profit-taking and ahead of five-year
bond auction later in the week.
But most domestic real money accounts took a wait-and-see
stance, as the Bank of Japan will start its monthly two-day
policy board meeting on Monday, though no policy change is
expected.
The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.07 point to 145.88
.
The five-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.150
percent from 15-month low hit last week ahead of
Friday's auction.
The current 10-year bonds were untraded in
the morning trade.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)