TOKYO, July 15 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly unchanged across the curve on Tuesday, with a bounce
in Tokyo shares stalling a recent surge that took yields to the
year's lows.
The bond market's reaction to the Bank of Japan holding pat
on monetary policy was limited, as the outcome had been well
anticipated.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and slightly
trimmed its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal
year. The central bank also left unchanged its consumer
inflation forecasts in a quarterly review of its long-term
projections.
A wait-and-see mood prevailing among bond market
participants ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
congressional testimony later in the day also limited JGB market
activity.
Yellen, who will deliver the latest report to Congress on
monetary policy, could take a hawkish stance on raising interest
rates in response to strong June jobs data, analysts and
investors said.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was untraded
on the broker-to-broker screens after finishing the previous day
at 0.535 percent. The yield was not too far from 0.530 percent
touched on Friday, the lowest since April 2013.
The 20-year yield was flat at 1.400 percent.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)