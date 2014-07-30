Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
TOKYO, July 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday ahead of key events in the United States, including second-quarter GDP figures and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.01 point to 145.98 while the 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525 percent.
The market had a muted response to data showing Japan's industrial output in June fell a bigger-than-expected 3.3 percent from the previous month, raising worries the economy is losing momentum after a sales tax hike in April.
