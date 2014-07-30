TOKYO, July 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday ahead of key events in the United States, including second-quarter GDP figures and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.01 point to 145.98 while the 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525 percent.

The market had a muted response to data showing Japan's industrial output in June fell a bigger-than-expected 3.3 percent from the previous month, raising worries the economy is losing momentum after a sales tax hike in April.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)