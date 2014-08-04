TOKYO, Aug 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
mostly steady on Monday, underpinned after U.S. Treasuries
gained on weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls data.
Market wariness over further gains in JGBs, with prices
already at high levels, in addition to caution towards a 10-year
debt auction on Tuesday, hemmed bonds in a narrow range.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood
unchanged at 0.530 percent after touching 0.525 percent. The
yield has hovered near a 15-month low of 0.510 percent reached
in July.
September 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.02 point to 145.96
.
U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday after jobs data
eased concerns about rising wage inflation, and reduced
expectations that the Federal Reserve may act sooner than some
had anticipated to increase interest rates.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)