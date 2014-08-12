TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese government bond prices
inched down on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks extended gains amid an
easing of immediate geopolitical concerns.
Caution ahead of a 30-year JGB auction later in the session
kept the bond market in tight range.
Market participants saw demand from the usual buyers of
superlong JGBs such as 30-years dented by low yields, with
traditional investors in long tenors, notably life insurers and
pension funds, showing interest in higher-yielding foreign
bonds.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to 0.515 percent. The yield fell to a 16-month low
of 0.500 percent last week when geopolitical tensions increased
demand for safe havens such as government bonds.
September 10-year futures stood unchanged at
146.08.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent after surging 2.4 percent
the previous day.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)