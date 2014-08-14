TOKYO, Aug 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds edged higher
on Thursday, with the market lifted by U.S. Treasuries' gains
overnight following disappointing retail sales data.
An auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($26.32 billion) five-year
JGBs was well received by yield-hungry investors, with the
bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rising to 4.87 from 4.14
at the previous auction.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5
basis point to 0.500 percent. A decline below 0.50 percent would
take the yield to a 16-month low.
September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to
146.17.
(1 US dollar = 102.5800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune: Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)